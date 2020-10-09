Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure slides off the east coast today, giving us abundant sunshine and noticeably warmer temperatures. Temperatures will stay fairly warm through the weekend. Can’t rule out a few showers.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.51″ / Normal: 1.17″ / Year: 28.38″ / Normal: 31.61″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset 6:48 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 21 Minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of sunshine. Warmer
High: 68-73
Wind: SW 5-15…10-20 afternoon
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies, then partly cloudy late. Breezy
Low: 64 Erie….55-60 inland.
Wind: SSW 10-20.
