Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Large high pressure glides East through Friday, with a southwesterly flow on the backside of the high, expect a warm Fall day on Friday. Even warmer arrives through Saturday, with a sturdy southwesterly flow. A weak cold front will approach late Saturday with the risk of a few showers towards evening. This weak cold front washes out by Sunday. Expect more clouds and slightly cooler air on Sunday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 4:26 PM Thursday