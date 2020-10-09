Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure slides off the east coast today, giving us abundant sunshine and noticeably warmer temperatures. Temperatures will stay fairly warm through the weekend. Can’t rule out a few showers.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.51″ / Normal: 1.17″ / Year: 28.38″ / Normal: 31.61″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset 6:48 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 21 Minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sunshine. Warmer

High: 68-73

Wind: SW 5-15…10-20 afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies, then partly cloudy late. Breezy

Low: 64 Erie….55-60 inland.

Wind: SSW 10-20.

