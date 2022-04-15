Frontal system will slowly slide south out of Canada today. May set off some scattered pm showers near the lake shore this afternoon. Good wind with it. As the front slides south into the area tonight, it will set off some showers and possible wet snow into early Saturday. Keeping it cold but mainly dry for Easter Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 1.22″ / Normal: 1.65″ / Year: 11.52″ / Normal: 10.66″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: T”/ Normal: 2.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 103.7″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:40 AM / Sunset 8:02 PM Daylight: 13 hours 22 Minutes

Today:

Partly sunny and windy this morning. More pm clouds and possible showers, mainly lake shore areas, for the afternoon

High: 56-60 lake shore…60-65 inland/mountains

Wind: W/SW 15-30 with higher gusts.

Tonight:

Blustery and colder with showers. Rain showers may mix with snow in the higher elevations South.

Low: 42 Erie….35-40 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15, becoming NW 10-20.

