High pressure ridge will be in firm control through tomorrow. It will give us good sunshine and a gradual warm up in temperatures, with the coolest air near the lake. Some showers or storms possible later Sunday with the approach of a cold front.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 2.14″ / Normal: 3.25″ / Year: 12.44″ / Normal: 12.26″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.0″/ Month: T” / Normal: 2.6″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:19 AM / Sunset 8:18 PM Daylight: 13 hours 59 Minutes

Today:

Mostly sunny skies

High: 52-55 Erie/57-61 Inland & Mountains

Wind: N/NE 5-10

Tonight:

Mostly clear skies. Frosty inland

Low; 36-40 Erie…27-32 inland.

Wind: Light and Variable.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.