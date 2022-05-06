Low pressure will pressure will move into the Ohio valley today, setting off showers that will stay with us through tomorrow morning before tapering off. High pressure ridge will then build into the area for Mother’s day, giving us more sun and warmer temperatures for next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.10″ / Month: 1.46″ / Normal: 0.56″ / Year: 13.90″ / Normal: 12.04″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:10 AM / Sunset 8:25 PM Daylight: 14 hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Breezy with periods of rain showers

High: 57-62

Wind: E 10-20 G25

TONIGHT:

Periods of showers Erie, with steadier rain farther south

Low: 46-50

Wind: E 12-25, becoming NE

