Another nice looking day as high pressure remains in control. Air gets more unstable for the weekend, which will set off some showers/storms. Temperatures will remain on the warm side through the weekend

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.57″ / Normal: 1.32″ / Year: 14.01″ / Normal: 13.80″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset 8:33 PM Daylight: 14 hours 31 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warm Again

High: 78 Erie/81-84 Elsewhere

Wind: SE 5-15, becoming NE near the lake for the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear evening, then becoming partly cloudy

Low: 61-65 Erie/55-60 Elsewhere

Wind: SE 5-15

