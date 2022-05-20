Warmer air will arrive in the region today on a good southerly flow. Enough instability for some scattered showers or a storm early today, and again near midday. Will stay with the heat and higher humidity through tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.12″ / Month: 3.04″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 15.48″ / Normal: 14.59″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:55 AM / Sunset 8:40 PM Daylight: 14 hours 45 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix of Sun & Clouds/Very Warm & More Humid. Early showers/storms, then some scattered showers/storms near midday. Breezy

High: 81-86

Wind: S 15-30

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy/Breezy/Very Warm & Humid

Lows’: 72 Erie/64-68 Elsewhere

Wind: S-SW 10-20 G25

SATURDAY:

Mix of Sun & Clouds/Very Warm & Muggy…Chance of mid to late afternoon showers or a storm

High: 84-89

Wind: SW 8-15

