Low pressure will slowly move east out of the Great Lakes region, giving us some good wind today, though only scattered storms expected. Better chances of rain/storms tonight into tomorrow as a cold front moves through. May get some leftover showers Saturday morning, otherwise a good warm up in temperatures into early next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 4.02″ / Normal: 2.82″ / Year: 16.46″ / Normal: 15.30″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: THURSSDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset 8:45 PM Daylight: 14 hours 54 Minutes

Today:

Partly cloudy morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of showers/storms. Strong breeze

High: 77-81

Wind: S 15-30

Tonight:

Periods of showers and some storms

Low: 62-66

Wind: S/SW 12-25

Friday:

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms at times

High: 72-77

Wind: SW 10-20, becoming W late

