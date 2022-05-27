Plenty of moisture will keep the threat of showers in the area for much of the morning. Will get a break early afternoon, with another round of showers/storms later in the day through early tomorrow morning before ending. Temperatures rise quickly Sunday into next week

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 4.02″ / Normal: 2.93″ / Year: 16.46″ / Normal: 15.41″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset 8:46 PM Daylight: 14 hours 54 Minutes

TODAY:

Showers likely through mid/late morning, then a chance of showers/storms with some clearing early/mid afternoon. Scattered showers/storms return later in the day.

High: 72-76

Wind: SW-W 10-20

TONIGHT:

Some showers at times, with evening storms possible.

Lows’: 52-57

Wind: WNW 8-15

SATURDAY:

Cloudy morning with some scattered showers through mid morning. Some PM clearing and cooler

High: 66-70

Wind: NW 5-15, becoming W

