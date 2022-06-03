Several high pressure systems will be in general control today into the weekend. Some waves and fronts will pass through from time to time, providing clouds as they pass. Very little, if any, rainfall expected. Temperatures generally on the cool side.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : Trace / Month: 0.11 / Normal: 0.23 ” / Year: 17.09″ / Normal: 16.21″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 8:52 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 5 minutes

TODAY:

Areas of inland fog early morning. Good sunshine overall. On the cool side.

High: 70-74

Wind: SW 5-12, becoming W 10-18

TONIGHT:

Clear and cool

Lows: 53 Erie/ 45-50 Elsewhere

Wind: W-NW 5-10

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny and cool

Highs: 66-70

