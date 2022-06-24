High pressure gives us a delightful day to end the week with sunshine and low humidity. As the high moves east, the dew points will rise, allowing for a more humid feel along with very warm temperatures. Cold front will approach late Sunday and Sunday Night, setting off some showers and storms.
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.59″ / Normal: 2.82″ / Year: 18.57″ / Normal: 18.80″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 15 minutes
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Today:
Inland Fog Early, otherwise Plenty of sunshine and warm
High: 77-83
Wind: Variable 5-10
Tonight:
Mostly clear skies
Low: Near 65 Erie… 55-60 inland.
Wind: Light and Variable
Saturday:
Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid.
High: 84-88
Wind: SW/W 5-10, becoming variable.
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.