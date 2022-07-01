Good SW flow will boost our highs well into the 80s to near 90 today. Humid enough for a few storms, but the better chance of much needed rainfall will be tonight as a front moves through. This will lead to cooler and drier air for Saturday. The dry air will remain in place through the holiday weekend.

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.60″ / Normal: 3.70″ / Year: 18.58″ / Normal: 19.68″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 11 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

Friday:

Breezy, hotter and muggier with late day or evening thunderstorms.

High: 85-90.

Wind: SW 10-25.

Tonight:

Occasional showers and storms, diminishing late

Low: 66 Erie… 60-65 inland.

Wind: SW 5-10.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.