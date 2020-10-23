Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure off the east coast will combine with an approaching frontal system to give us a good southerly flow of warmer air today, perhaps to near record levels. The front will move through tonight, providing showers and some possible storms. This will lead to a much cooler weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 1.02″ / Month: 5.80″ / Normal: 2.96″ / Year: 32.67″ / Normal: 33.40″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:43 AM / Sunset 6:26 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 43 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Clouds increase late in the day

High: 76-80 (record 79 / 1991)

Wind: SW 10-20 G25

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms develop by late evening. Rain will diminish soon after midnight. Breezy and turning cooler

Low: 47 Erie….40-45 inland and mountains.

Wind: SW 12-25, becoming NW

