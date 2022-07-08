Low pressure will slide into the Ohio Valley today. Main bands of rain will stay south of us, but can’t rule out a few drops this afternoon and evening. After that, dry high pressure will settle in to give us some delightful weather for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.04″ / Normal: 0.74″ / Year: 19.62″ / Normal: 20.42″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:53 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 5 minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny through mid afternoon, then mostly cloudy. May get a few showers

Highs: 79-83

Wind: N 5-10

TONIGHT:

Few evening showers possible, then partly cloudy

Low: 64 Erie/57-60 Elsewhere

Wind: NE 5-15 G20 Erie

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and breezy

Highs: 76-80

Wind: NE 10-20, with higher gusts lake shore

SUNDAY:

Sunny & Pleasant

Highs: 79

