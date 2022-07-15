High pressure gives us some nice weather today into tomorrow. Approaching frontal system will set off some mainly pm showers and storms Sunday afternoon, continuing into Monday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 1.18″ / Normal: 1.48″ / Year: 19.76″ / Normal: 21.16″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:58 AM / Sunset 8:55 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 57 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny & Pleasant
Highs: 77-82
Wind: SE-N 5-10
TONIGHT:
Some High Clouds
Low: 64 Erie/50s Elsewhere
Wind: Light and Variable
SATURDAY:
Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: 82-86
Wind: S-NW 5-10
SUNDAY:
Humid with a chance of mainly PM showers/storms
Highs: 82-86
