Wave will set off some early showers/storms as it moves across the region. As it passes, clouds will give way to sunshine by late morning. Enough instability for some scattered pm storms to develop, mainly eastern mountains. Warm and humid conditions persist into the weekend, leading to showers/storms by Sunday in the area.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 2.50″ / Normal: 2.23″ / Year: 21.08″ / Normal: 21.91″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset 8:50 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 46 minutes
TODAY:
Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Some scattered mountains storms possible
Highs: 82-87
Wind: SW-W 10-15 with some higher gusts
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear and still humid
Low: Near 70 Erie/60-65 Elsewhere
Wind: SW 5-10
SATURDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Some scattered inland showers/storms possible in the afternoon
Highs: Near 90
Wind: SW-W 5-15
SUNDAY:
Cloudy to Partly Sunny, Very Warm & Humid…Some Showers and Storms at Times
Highs: Near 90
Wind: S-SW 10-20
