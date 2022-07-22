Wave will set off some early showers/storms as it moves across the region. As it passes, clouds will give way to sunshine by late morning. Enough instability for some scattered pm storms to develop, mainly eastern mountains. Warm and humid conditions persist into the weekend, leading to showers/storms by Sunday in the area.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 2.50″ / Normal: 2.23″ / Year: 21.08″ / Normal: 21.91″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset 8:50 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 46 minutes

TODAY:

Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Some scattered mountains storms possible

Highs: 82-87

Wind: SW-W 10-15 with some higher gusts

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear and still humid

Low: Near 70 Erie/60-65 Elsewhere

Wind: SW 5-10

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Some scattered inland showers/storms possible in the afternoon

Highs: Near 90

Wind: SW-W 5-15

SUNDAY:

Cloudy to Partly Sunny, Very Warm & Humid…Some Showers and Storms at Times

Highs: Near 90

Wind: S-SW 10-20

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.