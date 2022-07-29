Drier air will gradually make its way into the region today as high pressure settles in. This high will be the dominate feature through the weekend, giving us pleasant weather and a gradual warm up. Humidity increases early next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T” / Month: 3.98″ / Normal: 2.88″ / Year: 22.56″ / Normal: 22.56″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:10 AM / Sunset 8:44 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 34 minutes

Todday:

Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid

High: 77-81.

Wind: W 10-18

Tonight:

Fair skies

Low: 63 Erie….55-59 inland

Wind: Becoming Light North

Saturday:

Plenty of sun and pleasant

High: 78-82

