Drier air will gradually make its way into the region today as high pressure settles in. This high will be the dominate feature through the weekend, giving us pleasant weather and a gradual warm up. Humidity increases early next week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T” / Month: 3.98″ / Normal: 2.88″ / Year: 22.56″ / Normal: 22.56″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:10 AM / Sunset 8:44 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 34 minutes
Todday:
Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid
High: 77-81.
Wind: W 10-18
Tonight:
Fair skies
Low: 63 Erie….55-59 inland
Wind: Becoming Light North
Saturday:
Plenty of sun and pleasant
High: 78-82
