High pressure ridge gives us some nice weather today with a bit of humidity. As the ridge gets more Gulf moisture, the mugginess will increase through the weekend. allowing for possible storms. Better chances on Sunday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: WEDNESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.80″ / Normal: 1.98″ / Year: 23.50″ / Normal: 24.99″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:33 AM / Sunset 8:15 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 42 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: 82-85, cooler near the lake
Wind: SW-NW 5-10
TONIGHT:
Fair skies
Low: 68 Erie/57-62 Elsewhere
Wind: Becoming Light South
SATURDAY:
Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance of late pm storms
Highs: Near 85
Wind: SW-NW 5-10
SUNDAY:
Warm and humid with some showers and storms at times
Highs: 78-83
