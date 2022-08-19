High pressure ridge gives us some nice weather today with a bit of humidity. As the ridge gets more Gulf moisture, the mugginess will increase through the weekend. allowing for possible storms. Better chances on Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: WEDNESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.80″ / Normal: 1.98″ / Year: 23.50″ / Normal: 24.99″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:33 AM / Sunset 8:15 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 42 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warm

Highs: 82-85, cooler near the lake

Wind: SW-NW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Fair skies

Low: 68 Erie/57-62 Elsewhere

Wind: Becoming Light South

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance of late pm storms

Highs: Near 85

Wind: SW-NW 5-10

SUNDAY:

Warm and humid with some showers and storms at times

Highs: 78-83

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.