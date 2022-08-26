Cold front will pass through the region today, setting off some scattered showers and storms. This threat will gradually taper off in the evening. High pressure then builds in for the weekend. Expect dry weather, with more humid and warm conditions by Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.18″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 25.88″ / Normal: 25.71″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:40 AM / Sunset 8:04 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 24 minutes

Today:

Breezy with occasional showers and some storms. Best chances toward midday. Rain diminishing late pm

High: 76-81.

Wind: SW/W 10-20.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with some evening showers possible

Low: 64 Erie…58-62 inland.

Wind: NW then NE 5-15.

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.