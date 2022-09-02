High pressure gives us another nice looking day this Friday. Approaching cold front may set off a few late day storms tomorrow. Chances look a little better for Sunday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 26.19″ / Normal: 26.48″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:47 AM / Sunset 7:53 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 6 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny/Warmer
High: 79-84
Wind: S-SE 5-10 Becoming ENE Lakeshore
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy Skies
Low: 68 Erie… 58-64 inland.
Wind: SSE 5-15
SATURDAY:
Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Some isolated late pm storms possible
High: Near 85
Wind: S-SE 5-15
SUNDAY:
Humid. Scattered mainly PM showers/storms
High: Near 80
MONDAY:
Partly sunny with a chance of showers/storms
High: 77
