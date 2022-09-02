High pressure gives us another nice looking day this Friday. Approaching cold front may set off a few late day storms tomorrow. Chances look a little better for Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 26.19″ / Normal: 26.48″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:47 AM / Sunset 7:53 PM / Daylight: 13 hours 6 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny/Warmer

High: 79-84

Wind: S-SE 5-10 Becoming ENE Lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy Skies

Low: 68 Erie… 58-64 inland.

Wind: SSE 5-15

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Some isolated late pm storms possible

High: Near 85

Wind: S-SE 5-15

SUNDAY:

Humid. Scattered mainly PM showers/storms

High: Near 80

MONDAY:

Partly sunny with a chance of showers/storms

High: 77

