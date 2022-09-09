High pressure ridge will be the dominant feature for our weather through tomorrow. Lots of sun and warm temperatures. Approaching weather system will set off some scattered showers/storm for Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.66″ / Normal: 1.02″ / Year: 26.85″ / Normal: 27.38″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset 7:41 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 46 minutes

Today:

Areas of fog, otherwise Mostly sunny and warm

High: Near 80

Wind: Var-E 5-10

Tonight:

Mostly clear and milder

Low: Near 65 Erie…58-62

Wind: Becoming S 5-15

Saturday:

Mostly sunny and warm once again.

High: 82-85

Wind: S 5-15

