High pressure in firm control through the weekend, giving us decent sunshine and warmer temperatures. Frontal system will set off some scattered showers or storms by Monday, though.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.82″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 27.01″ / Normal: 28.36″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:02 AM / Sunset 7:28 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 26 minutes

Today:

Plenty of sunshine and warmer

High: 75-79.

Wind: SW/W 5-15.

Tonight:

Mainly clear and tranquil

Low: 63 Erie… 50s inland.

Wind: Light South.

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.