High pressure will give us some nice looking days today into tomorrow, though temperatures will be in the cool side. Approaching frontal system will then give us several days of rain Sunday into early next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY : 0.19″ / Month: 2.49″ / Normal: 3.10 / Year: 28.68″ / Normal: 29.46″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:09 AM / Sunset 7:16 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 07 minutes

TODAY:

Some early clouds possible, then mostly sunny and quite cool

High: 57-61

Wind: N-NW 10-20, diminishing to 5-15

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy & Chilly

Low: 49 Erie… 36-42 inland & mountains

Wind: Becoming S 5-10

TOMORROW:

Decent sunshine, then increasing high clouds late afternoon

High: 64-68

Wind: SW-W 5-10

SUNDAY:

Showers and possible storms

High: 66-69

