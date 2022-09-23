High pressure will give us some nice looking days today into tomorrow, though temperatures will be in the cool side. Approaching frontal system will then give us several days of rain Sunday into early next week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY : 0.19″ / Month: 2.49″ / Normal: 3.10 / Year: 28.68″ / Normal: 29.46″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:09 AM / Sunset 7:16 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 07 minutes
TODAY:
Some early clouds possible, then mostly sunny and quite cool
High: 57-61
Wind: N-NW 10-20, diminishing to 5-15
TONIGHT:
Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Low: 49 Erie… 36-42 inland & mountains
Wind: Becoming S 5-10
TOMORROW:
Decent sunshine, then increasing high clouds late afternoon
High: 64-68
Wind: SW-W 5-10
SUNDAY:
Showers and possible storms
High: 66-69
Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.