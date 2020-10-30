Click here for the Friday Midday Forecast

Chilly NE flow will settle into the region today, setting off some showers at times or a little mix in the higher elevations. High pressure will dry us out tonight and give us a nice Halloween. Strong cold front will bring more showers Sunday, then set up for some lake effect wet snow Sunday night into Monday morning.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 10:30 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.20″ / Month: 7.05″ / Normal: 3.81″ / Year: 33.92″ / Normal: 34.25″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:52 AM / Sunset 6:16 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 24 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy with brisk winds. Occasional showers, becoming more scattered later in the afternoon. Some wet flakes possible in the higher elevations
High: holding from 38-43
Wind: NE 8-15 G20
TONIGHT:
Chance of evening showers, then clearing skies and cold
Low: 30-34 Erie…22-27 Inland/Mountains.
Wind: Becoming Light and Variable
