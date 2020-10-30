Click here for the Friday Midday Forecast

Remnants of what was Hurricane Zeta will approach with a pretty good round of rain arriving by Thursday. The steadiest rain slowly tapers to scattered lake effect rain showers and even some wet snow showers in the higher elevations. It will be windy and chilly on Friday. Then fair weather high pressure arrives just in time for Halloween. Trick or treat weather looks mainly clear, dry and chilly in the evening. A strong cold front approaches with rain returning through Sunday afternoon. It will turn windy and much colder by late Sunday. A strong northwest flow persists through Sunday night and Monday. There could be some minor lake snow accumulations, especially in the snow belts by Monday morning.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Craig Flint 5:46 PM Wednesday