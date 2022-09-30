High pressure gives us a nice looking one for today. As for the weekend, much will depend on just what the tropical system Ian does. Expect at least some more cloudiness, but rainfall should be limited, if any falls at all.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 8.31″ / Normal: 4.17″ / Year: 34.50″ / Normal: 30.53″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset 7:04 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 47 minutes
TODAY:
Decent sunshine, with more high clouds in the afternoon
High: 63-67
Wind: Becoming NE 8-15
TONIGHT:
Gradually increasing cloudiness
Low: 53 Erie… 40s inland & mountains
Wind: E-NE 5-15
SATURDAY:
Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. May get a few drops Meadville to Warren in the afternoon
High: 61-65
Wind: NE 10-20 G30
SUNDAY:
Partly Sunny & Breezy
High: 60-64
Wind: NE 10-20 G30
Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.