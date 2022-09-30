High pressure gives us a nice looking one for today. As for the weekend, much will depend on just what the tropical system Ian does. Expect at least some more cloudiness, but rainfall should be limited, if any falls at all.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 8.31″ / Normal: 4.17″ / Year: 34.50″ / Normal: 30.53″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset 7:04 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 47 minutes

TODAY:

Decent sunshine, with more high clouds in the afternoon

High: 63-67

Wind: Becoming NE 8-15

TONIGHT:

Gradually increasing cloudiness

Low: 53 Erie… 40s inland & mountains

Wind: E-NE 5-15

SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. May get a few drops Meadville to Warren in the afternoon

High: 61-65

Wind: NE 10-20 G30

SUNDAY:

Partly Sunny & Breezy

High: 60-64

Wind: NE 10-20 G30

