Upper level trough will keep things chilly through the day with a brisk SW wind, but decent sunshine. Weak front may set off a few showers tomorrow morning as it moves by. After a decent Sunday, much colder air arrives for next week, with some rain and wet snow expected.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 1.56″/ Month: 2.01″ / Normal: 1.90″ / Year: 36.51″ / Normal: 32.58″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:32 AM / Sunset 6:41 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 9 minutes

Today:

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool.

High: 55-59

Wind: S/SW 10-20 with some higher gusts

Tonight:

Clear skies, then increasing clouds late. Breezy near the lake

Low: 45 Erie, rising to low 50s by daybreak…40-44 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15 evening, then S/SE 10-20 G25 near the lake toward daybreak

Click here for the detailed 7Day forecast from Your Weather Authority.