High pressure will give us more great weather on Sunday, but high clouds will increase through the day. But temperatures will remain mild for October. The next weather maker is low pressure that will move toward the region late Sunday Night into Halloween. Unfortunately, this will mean a few scattered showers around on Monday. Have the umbrella handy for the trick-or-treat hours, as there could be a lingering spotty shower creeping around but mainly dry weather is expected in the evening. The temperature will remain mild for the ghosts and goblins in the evening. A few leftover scattered showers or sprinkles are possible into Tuesday, but turning partly cloudy later in the day. Another strong area of fair weather high pressure builds through the rest of the week ushering more unseasonably warm air over the region with temperatures nearing 70 degrees once again by late week!

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 10:05 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 4.75″ / Normal: 4.11″ / Year: 39.25″ / Normal: 34.79″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:51 AM / Sunset 6:17 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 26 minutes

Overnight:

Clear sky and chilly.

Low: 40 Erie and 30-35 inland.

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday:

Partly sunny and mild for October with increasing high cloudiness through the day.

High: 64

Wind: S/SE 5-10.

Sunday Night:

Mostly cloudy with a shower late. Mild night.

Low: 50 Erie…42-47 inland.

Wind: S/SE 4-8

Monday (Halloween):

Scattered showers around during the day. Mainly dry and still mild for the ghosts and goblins in the evening. Temperature will “creep” into the 50s for trick-or-treat.

High: 63.

Wind: S/SE 5-15.

