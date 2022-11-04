Nice looking day this Friday as high pressure stays in control. Some high clouds through the flow, nothing more. Frontal system approaches tomorrow, generally increasing the clouds and will set up some strong winds as well. Still, a record high is possible. We “fall back” to standard time on Sunday, with perhaps some early showers as a front slides through.

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.06″ / Normal: 0.40″ / Year: 39.35″ / Normal: 35.46″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:57 AM / Sunset: 6:11 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 14 minutes

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Today:

Sunshine, with some high clouds. Breezy and warm

High: 69-73

Wind: SW 10-20, with some gusts to 25.

Tonight:

Clear to partly cloudy. Good breeze and mild

Low: Near 60 Erie…54-58 inland.

Wind: SW 10-15, gusts to 25 near the lake/Erie.

Saturday:

Partly sunny and windy.

High: Near 75 (Record: 77 in 1948)

Wind: S/SW 15-30 with higher gusts.

Sunday:

Some early showers, then becoming partly sunny and cooler

High: 64-68.

