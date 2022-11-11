Remnants of Nicole will give us plenty of rain today, with the air still mild. Rain will taper off this evening. Cooler air will come in tomorrow as a frontal system passes. It will set off some lake effect snow showers tomorrow night, mainly in the snow belts.

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.47″ / Normal: 1.27″ / Year: 39.76″ / Normal: 36.33″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset: 5:03 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 57 minutes

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

TODAY:

Rain Developing in the Morning, Heavy at Times

High: 62-66

Wind: S 10-20, becoming W late

TONIGHT:

Breezy with evening rain, heavy at times. Diminishing by midnight

Low: 45-48 Erie and 41-44 inland and mountains.

Wind: NW-W 10-20

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible, then showers likely late

High: 45-49

Wind: W 12-25

SUNDAY:

Brisk with periods of rain and snow, mainly in the morning

High: Near 40/30s Most Places

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY