Showers diminish in the region this morning, with a brisk WNW wind giving us cooler temperatures overall today. High pressure clears things out for tonight. Another cold front will set off more rain tomorrow, with a little light snow possible early next week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 21.9″ / Normal: 6.8″ / Season: 21.9″ / Normal: 6.9″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 6.13″ / Normal: 3.00″ / Year: 45.42″ / Normal: 38.06″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset: 4:52 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 29 minutes

TODAY:

Rain becoming more scattered this morning. Chilly breeze with a few showers possible in the afternoon

High: 42-47

Wind: W-NW 12-25

TONIGHT:

Cloudy evening, then a little clearing later tonight

Low: 33-36 Erie and 27-31 inland and mountains.

Wind: NW 10-20, becoming SW 5-15 later

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 50-56

Wind: SW 10-20

SUNDAY:

Rain likely and mild

High: 51-56



