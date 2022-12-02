Nice looking Friday as high pressure moves off the east coast. This will circulate some milder air into the region. Strong cold front will approach tonight into tomorrow. This will give us another round of gusty winds and rainfall. Colder air will rush in tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. Limited moisture, though, should keep snow amounts to a minimum.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.5″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 0.6″ / Season: 23.4″ / Normal: 10.3″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 0.02″ / Normal: 0.13″ / Year: 46.71″ / Normal: 38.94″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 20 minutes

Today:

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and milder.

High: 46-51

Wind: S 10-20, increasing to 15-25.

Tonight:

Becoming windy with showers developing, mainly after midnight

Low: 35-39, then rising

Wind: S 15-25, increasing to 15-30 G35-40 late

Saturday:

Gusty winds with periods of showers through early afternoon. Some wet snow showers possible late in the day.

High: 50-54, falling into the mid 30s by sunset.

Wind: South shifting W/NW 15-35 mph. Gusts could reach 40-45



