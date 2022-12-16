Scattered light snow and flurries, mixed with some rain today as a few waves pass by. Will get some shots of snow showers tonight into Saturday. Some lake effect snow will kick in on Sunday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.8″ / Normal: 10.4″ / Season: 23.7″ / Normal: 20.1″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.09″ / Month: 0.31″ / Normal: 2.03″ / Year: 47.00″ / Normal: 40.84″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:43 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 7 minutes

Today:

Cloudy with some scattered light rain or snow showers.

High: 36-40

Wind: SW 8-15.

Tonight:

Brisk with scattered snow showers through midnight, then occasional snow showers after midnight. Coating to an inch possible by daybreak

Low: 26 Erie…20-25 inland.

Wind: SW 5-10.



