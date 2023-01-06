Clipper system will set off some light snow or a mix today. Light accumulation possible in the snow belts. WNW flow will set up some occasional bands of lake effect snow. Best accumulations will again be in the snow belts south of I-90 to Edinboro and Corry. Snow showers will linger tomorrow morning before ending.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

SNOW: THURSDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 4.3″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 40.3″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.59″ / Month: 1.60″ / Normal: 0.64″ / Year: 1.60″ / Normal: 0.64″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:04 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 15 minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy and chilly. Some snow showers at times, mixing with rain showers. Most areas getting an inch or less

Highs: 34-38

Wind: W 10-20

TONIGHT:

Occasional Snow Showers. Fresh coating to an inch most areas. 1-3″ Possible in the Snowbelts

Lows: 32 Erie/27-30 Inland & mountains

Wind: W 5-15, becoming WNW

SATURDAY:

Snow showers likely in the morning, diminishing in the afternoon.

Highs: 37 Erie/32-34Inland & Mountains

Wind: W 10

SUNDAY:

Mix sun and clouds

Highs: Near 40

