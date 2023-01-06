Clipper system will set off some light snow or a mix today. Light accumulation possible in the snow belts. WNW flow will set up some occasional bands of lake effect snow. Best accumulations will again be in the snow belts south of I-90 to Edinboro and Corry. Snow showers will linger tomorrow morning before ending.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
SNOW: THURSDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 4.3″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 40.3″
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.59″ / Month: 1.60″ / Normal: 0.64″ / Year: 1.60″ / Normal: 0.64″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:04 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 15 minutes
TODAY:
Cloudy and chilly. Some snow showers at times, mixing with rain showers. Most areas getting an inch or less
Highs: 34-38
Wind: W 10-20
TONIGHT:
Occasional Snow Showers. Fresh coating to an inch most areas. 1-3″ Possible in the Snowbelts
Lows: 32 Erie/27-30 Inland & mountains
Wind: W 5-15, becoming WNW
SATURDAY:
Snow showers likely in the morning, diminishing in the afternoon.
Highs: 37 Erie/32-34Inland & Mountains
Wind: W 10
SUNDAY:
Mix sun and clouds
Highs: Near 40
