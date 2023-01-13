Snow bands from a storm system will affect the region today, with some accumulations expected, especially snow belts. Snow will continue this evening, then slowly taper off. Looks cold but dry for the weekend

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Friday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 13.0″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 49.0″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.80″ / Month: 2.48″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 2.48″ / Normal: 1.46″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset: 5:12 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 25 minutes

Today:

Cold with some snow showers. Additional 1-3″ Erie county (locally higher amounts in the snow belts south of I-90.), and an inch or so Crawford/Warren Counties.

Highs: Holding 30-33

Wind: N/NW 15-25

Tonight:

Lake snow showers taper. Additional inch in the snow belts

Low: 19 Erie…14-18 inland.

Wind: NW 10-20.

Saturday:

Clouds giving way to some sun

High: 25-28

Wind: North 5-15.

