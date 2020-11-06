Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure continues to be the dominant feature on the map through early next week. Decent sunshine expected, along with warm temperatures.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 0.65″ / Year: 34.53″ / Normal: 35.14″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 0.7″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 0.9″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:00 AM / Sunset 5:08 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 8 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny and pleasant
High: 69-73 Erie….65-70 inland/mountains
Wind: S-SW 5-15, with gusts to 20 near the lake
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies
Low: 55-60 Erie….40-48 inland & mountains.
Wind: S-SW 5-10
