Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

High pressure continues to be the dominant feature on the map through early next week. Decent sunshine expected, along with warm temperatures.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 0.65″ / Year: 34.53″ / Normal: 35.14″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 0.7″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 0.9″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:00 AM / Sunset 5:08 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 8 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny and pleasant

High: 69-73 Erie….65-70 inland/mountains

Wind: S-SW 5-15, with gusts to 20 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies

Low: 55-60 Erie….40-48 inland & mountains.

Wind: S-SW 5-10

