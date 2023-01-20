Showers will gradually mix with or change to wet snow early morning. A few inches of wet accumulation possible in the snow belts. Snow showers will continue tonight, then taper off Saturday. Next storm system will bring some snow showers for Sunday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 2.1″ / Normal: 20.5″ / Season: 31.5″ / Normal: 56.5″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.74″ / Month: 4.06″ / Normal: 2.24″ / Year: 4.06″ / Normal: 2.24″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset: 5:20 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 36 minutes

Today:

Wet snow showers, mixing with rain at times. Up to an inch most areas, with 2-4″ in the belts, except east Erie county, where 3-5″ possible. Gusty winds

Temperatures hold in the mid 30s.

Wind: W 15-35

Tonight:

Cloudy & Cold. Some snow showers, mainly through midnight. Another inch or 2 possible in the belts. Inch or less for Erie

Low: 29 Erie… 23-27 inland.

Wind: N/NW 10-20, diminishing.

Saturday:

Early flurries. May get a little sun for the afternoon

High: 32-35.

Wind: West 5-15.

Sunday:

Cloudy with snow developing in the afternoon.

High: 34-37.

Wind: S-SW 5-15

