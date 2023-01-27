Lake effect snow will slowly wind down through mid morning. Clipper system will set off light snow tonight, mixing with rain at times. After a tranquil Saturday, storm system will set off some rain or wet snow Saturday night into Sunday

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 1.6″/ Month: 8.8″ / Normal: 27.3″ / Season: 38.2″ / Normal: 63.3″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.09″ / Month: 5.20″ / Normal: 2.95″ / Year: 5.20″ / Normal: 2.95″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:39 AM / Sunset: 5:29 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 50 minutes

TODAY:

Brisk winds with snow showers into mid morning, then mostly cloudy

High: 28-32

Wind: SW-S 15-30 G35

TONIGHT:

Wet snow developing in the evening. May mix with rain at times. Near 1″ most areas, with 1-3″ snow belts

LOW: 29 Erie/24-27 Inland and Mountains. Temps slowly rise after midnight

Wind: S-SW 15-35, tapering after midnight

SATURDAY:

Scattered snow or rain showers.

High: 35-38

Wind: WSW 12-25…5-15 pm

SUNDAY:

Rain Developing. Some wet snow

High: 39

