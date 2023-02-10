Brisk winds will continue today in the wake of a frontal passage. Scattered light rain or snow showers expected. As colder air comes in for tonight, it will set off some bands of lake effect snow showers.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.88″ / Month: 0.95 / Normal: 0.78″ / Year: 6.67″ / Normal: 4.19″

SNOWFALL: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 7.0″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 74.8″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset: 5:47 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 43 Minutes

Today:

Brisk winds and some occasional light rain showers, mixing with snow flakes later today

Temperatures slowly fall, then hold in the mid 30s most areas

Wind: W 15-25 G35 early, 12-25 for the afternoon

Tonight:

Cold with some wet snow showers, especially through midnight. Coating to an inch most areas. Some inland snow belts may get 2″.

Low: 27 Erie/21-25 inland and Mountains

Wind: W-NW 10-20

Saturday:

Chance of morning flurries, Clouds breaking for sun but still cold

High: 33-37

Wind: WSW 10-15

Sunday:

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Not as Cold

High: 42-47

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.