Colder air pouring in as a cold front passes. The NW flow will set up lake effect snow bands, with most of the accumulation in the traditional snow belts of Erie county south of I-90. Leftover flurries tonight, with nicer weather for the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 0.99 / Normal: 1.38″ / Year: 6.71″ / Normal: 4.79″

SNOWFALL: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 11.7″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 79.5″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:14 AM / Sunset: 5:56 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 42 Minutes

TODAY:

Colder with some early freezing mix going to all snow showers. Most areas, including Erie, getting up to an inch. 1-3″ snow belts south of I-90. Snow will diminish late in the day

High: Temps slowly falling in the mid to upper 20s (Wind Chills in the Teens)

Wind: NW 10-20 G30

TONIGHT:

Chance of Evening Flurries, Then becoming Partly Cloudy

Low: 21 Erie/Teens Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 10-25, becoming WSW

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny with a brisk wind

High: 40-44

Wind: SW 10-20 G30

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy

High: 47

