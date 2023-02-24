Cold front passed by, with some cold air for this Friday. Some bands of lake effect will develop in the wake of the front, mainly morning. Keeping things pretty nice for the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 2.31″ / Normal: 2.02″ / Year: 8.03″ / Normal: 5.43″

SNOWFALL: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 1.6″ / Normal: 16.2″ / Year: 42.1″ / Normal: 84.0″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:04 AM / Sunset: 6:05PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 1 Minute of Daylight

TODAY:

Occasional bands of lake effect snow through the morning, diminishing during the afternoon. Inch or less most areas, with locally up to 2″ in some of the snow belts south of Erie

Temperatures hold in the mid/upper 20s

Wind: NW 12-25, some gusts to 30

TONIGHT:

A few flurries, then some scattered light snow showers late. Less than an inch

Low: 21 Erie and Teens inland and mountains.

Wind: NW 10-20, becoming S 5-10 late

SATURDAY:

Some early light snow and flurries, then becoming partly sunny and milder

High: 35-39

Wind: SE-W 5-10

SUNDAY:

Partly Sunny

High: 41-45

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.