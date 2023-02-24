Cold front passed by, with some cold air for this Friday. Some bands of lake effect will develop in the wake of the front, mainly morning. Keeping things pretty nice for the weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 2.31″ / Normal: 2.02″ / Year: 8.03″ / Normal: 5.43″
SNOWFALL: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 1.6″ / Normal: 16.2″ / Year: 42.1″ / Normal: 84.0″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:04 AM / Sunset: 6:05PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 1 Minute of Daylight
TODAY:
Occasional bands of lake effect snow through the morning, diminishing during the afternoon. Inch or less most areas, with locally up to 2″ in some of the snow belts south of Erie
Temperatures hold in the mid/upper 20s
Wind: NW 12-25, some gusts to 30
TONIGHT:
A few flurries, then some scattered light snow showers late. Less than an inch
Low: 21 Erie and Teens inland and mountains.
Wind: NW 10-20, becoming S 5-10 late
SATURDAY:
Some early light snow and flurries, then becoming partly sunny and milder
High: 35-39
Wind: SE-W 5-10
SUNDAY:
Partly Sunny
High: 41-45
