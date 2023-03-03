Strong low pressure system will approach the area this afternoon. The timing of the start of the precipitation will keep most of the precipitation as rain. Wet snow and sleet will mix in with the rain in the snow belts/mountains through the evening hours, then mainly rain after midnight. As the storm moves east, snow showers will fall, with very light accumulations expected.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.20″ / Year: 8.85″ / Normal: 6.13″

SNOWFALL: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 1.3″ / Year: 42.2″ / Normal: 88.5″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:53 AM / Sunset: 6:13 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 20 Minutes

TODAY:

Clouds thicken and becoming windy. Periods of rain developing mid/late afternoon. Will mix with snow and sleet in the snow belts and eastern mountains. Little accumulation expected.

High: 38-43

Wins: E increasing to 12-25 G35

TONIGHT:

Mainly rain for Erie…Periods of wet snow/sleet mixing with rain in the evening inland/mountains, then going to a light rain/snow mix. Up to a slushy inch possible. Gusty winds.

Low: Hovering 32-35

Wind: SE-SW 20-35 G40

SATURDAY:

Brisk with some rain or snow showers into late morning. Little or none for Erie…Coating to an inch snow belts

High: Mid to upper 30s

Wind: W 15-30

SUNDAY:

Cloudy to Partly Sunny

High: Near 40

