Large winter storm will set off some good snow in the region today and tonight. It will be a heavy weight snow, difficult to move. Snow will taper toward daybreak Saturday

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Friday

PRECIP: (through 5pm) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 0.89″ / Year: 10.52″ / Normal: 6.82″

SNOWFALL: THURSDAY: 0.0 / Month: 2.1″ / Normal: 5.5″ / This Season: 44.3″ / Normal: 92.7″

Sunstats: FRIDAY Sunrise 6:41 AM / Sunset: 6:21 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 40 Minutes

TODAY:

Snow Likely. May begin as a little mix. Snow will be heavy at times. 4-7″ Erie and Chautauqua counties, 2-4″ Meadville and 3-5″ Warren by sunset. Good wind

High: 32-35

Wind: E-NE 15-30

TONIGHT:

Snow Showers and Blustery. Snow diminishes after midnight. 2-4″ Erie to Edinboro. Inch or two elsewhere

Low: 24-28

Wind: NE-N 15-30, diminishing late

SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Chance Morning Snow Showers. Little Additional Accumulation. Cold

High: 30-33

Wind: N 8-15

SUNDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Not as Cold. Some Light Rain or Snow Showers Possible in the Afternoon

High: 36-39

