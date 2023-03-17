Cold front will pass through the region today, providing gusty winds and rain in the morning, going to wet snow for the afternoon. Lake effect snow bands will then kick in for the nighttime, with moderate amounts possible, especially in the snow belts. Bands will gradually taper off by tomorrow afternoon.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

SNOW: TUESDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 21.9″ / Normal: 9.1″ / Season: 21.9″ / Normal: 9.2″

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 6.51″ / Normal: 3.62″ / Year: 45.80″ / Normal: 38.68″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:28 AM / Sunset: 4:50 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 22 minutes

TODAY:

Gusty winds. Periods of rain through midday, gradually changing to snow showers. Coating to an inch possible by sunset

High: Near 55 in the morning, falling into the mid 30s late

Wins: S-W 15-30 G45

TONIGHT:

Windy & Cold. Snow Showers & Blowing Snow…1-3″ Erie & Lakeshore, Meadville & Warren/3-6″ Snow Belts

Low: Near 30 Erie and 24-27 Inland and mountains.

Wind: SW-W 20-40 G45-50

THURSDAY:

Some morning snow showers tapering off. Up to an inch most areas. Some PM Sun. Brisk winds

High: 33-37

Wind: W 15-30, then SW 10-15 by afternoon



