Northeast wind will keep things chilly today. Will see some peaks of sun, mainly Erie. Strong low pressure will spread rain and wind later tonight into tomorrow. Can’t rule out a few storms, with wind gusts approaching 50 mph tomorrow. Some light flurries as the low passes tomorrow night, but little accumulation expected.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Friday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 12.2″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 99.4″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.26″ / Month: 2.95″ / Normal: 2.28″ / Year: 11.80″ / Normal: 8.21″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset: 7:37 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 20 minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness and chilly

High: 39-43 lake shore…44-48 elsewhere

Wind: NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Some wet snow possible at times, but no accumulations

Low: 35-38

Wind: Northeast around 10 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight

SATURDAY:

Very Windy and Mild/Morning Rain Tapering to Showers. Some showers and possible storms again late pm

High: 56-60

Wind: SSW 25-45 G50

SUNDAY:

Partly Sunny, Breezy and Cooler

High: Near 45