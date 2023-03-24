Northeast wind will keep things chilly today. Will see some peaks of sun, mainly Erie. Strong low pressure will spread rain and wind later tonight into tomorrow. Can’t rule out a few storms, with wind gusts approaching 50 mph tomorrow. Some light flurries as the low passes tomorrow night, but little accumulation expected.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Friday
SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 12.2″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 99.4″
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.26″ / Month: 2.95″ / Normal: 2.28″ / Year: 11.80″ / Normal: 8.21″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:17 AM / Sunset: 7:37 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 20 minutes
TODAY:
Variable cloudiness and chilly
High: 39-43 lake shore…44-48 elsewhere
Wind: NE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Some wet snow possible at times, but no accumulations
Low: 35-38
Wind: Northeast around 10 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight
SATURDAY:
Very Windy and Mild/Morning Rain Tapering to Showers. Some showers and possible storms again late pm
High: 56-60
Wind: SSW 25-45 G50
SUNDAY:
Partly Sunny, Breezy and Cooler
High: Near 45