Approaching warm front will set off some rain and possible storms today, along with increasing wind. This trend will continue tonight. Strong cold front will pass through the area early tomorrow afternoon, setting off some potentially gusty storms. After the front passes, cooler air will rush in, giving us some light snow by late Saturday afternoon into early evening.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.8″ / Normal: 14.3″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 101.5″

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.89″ / Normal: 2.98″ / Year: 12.74″ / Normal: 8.91″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:05 AM / Sunset: 7:45 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 40 minutes

TODAY:

Good breeze with rain developing by mid morning. A storm possible

High: 51-56

Wind: S 15-25 G35

TONIGHT:

Periods of showers and storms

Low: 50-54 Erie / 45-50 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE 15-35 G40

SATURDAY:

Some morning sun and very windy. Showers and some gusty storms early/mid afternoon. Turning colder with some late snow showers

High: 57-62, falling into the upper 30s late pm

Wind: S 15-35 with gusts to 50