Approaching warm front will set off some rain and possible storms today, along with increasing wind. This trend will continue tonight. Strong cold front will pass through the area early tomorrow afternoon, setting off some potentially gusty storms. After the front passes, cooler air will rush in, giving us some light snow by late Saturday afternoon into early evening.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday
SNOW: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.8″ / Normal: 14.3″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 101.5″
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.89″ / Normal: 2.98″ / Year: 12.74″ / Normal: 8.91″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:05 AM / Sunset: 7:45 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 40 minutes
TODAY:
Good breeze with rain developing by mid morning. A storm possible
High: 51-56
Wind: S 15-25 G35
TONIGHT:
Periods of showers and storms
Low: 50-54 Erie / 45-50 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE 15-35 G40
SATURDAY:
Some morning sun and very windy. Showers and some gusty storms early/mid afternoon. Turning colder with some late snow showers
High: 57-62, falling into the upper 30s late pm
Wind: S 15-35 with gusts to 50