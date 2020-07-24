Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Weak high pressure from the Great Lakes will filter in some drier air today, though can’t rule out a shower or storm in the eastern mountains this afternoon. As the high drifts east, warmer and more humid air will once again return to the region, especially Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 2.76″ /Normal: 2.58″/ Year: 22.70″/Normal: 21.40″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:07 AM / Sunset 8:47 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 40 Minutes

TODAY:

Areas of dense fog inland, otherwise Mostly Sunny for Erie. Partly sunny inland areas. May get a thunderstorm Warren/Chautauqua counties this afternoon

High: 81-85

Winds: W/NW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 68 Erie/58-64 Inland

Wind: Light South

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny and warm

High: 83-87

Winds: Variable-N 5-10