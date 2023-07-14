Staying mostly dry tonight as high pressure lingers near the area. A cold front sweeps by, allowing showers and storms to develop tomorrow afternoon and into Sunday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 1.04″ / Normal: 1.37″ / Year: 24.57″ / Normal: 21.05″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset: 8:56 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/59 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Becoming partly cloudy. A few showers possible near the lake by daybreak

Low: 66-70 Erie….60s inland

Wind: Becoming S 5-10

SATURDAY:

Early shower possible. Partly sunny through late morning, then some scattered showers/storms for the afternoon. Quite humid

High: 81-86

Wind: S 5-10, G20 near lake

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Showers continue. Thunderstorms mainly south and east away from the lake

High: 65-70

Wind: NE-SE 5-15



