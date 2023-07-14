Staying mostly dry tonight as high pressure lingers near the area. A cold front sweeps by, allowing showers and storms to develop tomorrow afternoon and into Sunday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 1.04″ / Normal: 1.37″ / Year: 24.57″ / Normal: 21.05″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset: 8:56 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/59 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Becoming partly cloudy. A few showers possible near the lake by daybreak
Low: 66-70 Erie….60s inland
Wind: Becoming S 5-10
SATURDAY:
Early shower possible. Partly sunny through late morning, then some scattered showers/storms for the afternoon. Quite humid
High: 81-86
Wind: S 5-10, G20 near lake
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Showers continue. Thunderstorms mainly south and east away from the lake
High: 65-70
Wind: NE-SE 5-15
