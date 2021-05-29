Click Here For The Holiday Weekend Forecast

Could be another brief passing shower, especially East of the I-79 corridor overnight into Sunday. As drier air slowly arrives, expect slow improvements, with more breaks of sunshine on Sunday. The brightest sunshine will be to the West on Sunday. The best day will be Memorial Day on Monday, with high pressure and more sunshine expected.

Meteorologist Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 6:36 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.17″ / Month: 2.12″ / Normal: 3.27″ / Year: 11.24″ / Normal: 15.75″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 8:49 PM Daylight: 15 hours 1 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly to partly cloudy and still cool.

High: 49 Erie … 40-45 inland.

Wind: NE 5-15

SUNDAY:

Clouds, intervals of sunshine, not quite as cool. More clouds with a few showers East. Brighter sunshine West of I-79 corridor.

High: 60-65.

Wind: NE 5-15.

MEMORIAL DAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: Near 70

Wind: NW to SW Near 10.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.