Click here for the Holiday Weekend forecast

Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The weather should be perfect for fireworks this evening. A weak disturbance will try and set off a brief shower while you’re sleeping. Looks good for the 4th of July on Sunday. There is another chance of showers Sunday night associated with a warm front, which will usher much warmer and more humid weather, along with a few showers and storms heading into the middle of the week.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:26 PM SATURDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.45″ / Normal: 0.33″ / Year: 15.83″ / Normal: 20.01″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 hours 9 Minutes

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

Mainly sunny with low humidity and not as cool.

High: 79-84

Wind: SE 5-10. NE Near Lake Erie.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy for fireworks in the evening. There is a slight chance of a rain shower toward sunrise Monday.

Low: 67 Erie … 59-64 inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny, warm and muggier, with the slight chance spotty storm around toward sunset.

High: 85-90

Wind: SW 8-16.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News