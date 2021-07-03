Click here for the Holiday Weekend forecast

The weather should be perfect for fireworks this evening. A weak disturbance will try and set off a brief shower while you’re sleeping. Looks good for the 4th of July on Sunday. There is another chance of showers Sunday night associated with a warm front, which will usher much warmer and more humid weather, along with a few showers and storms heading into the middle of the week.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:26 PM SATURDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.45″ / Normal: 0.33″ / Year: 15.83″ / Normal: 20.01″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 hours 9 Minutes

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

Mainly sunny with low humidity and not as cool.

High: 79-84

Wind: SE 5-10. NE Near Lake Erie.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy for fireworks in the evening. There is a slight chance of a rain shower toward sunrise Monday.

Low: 67 Erie … 59-64 inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny, warm and muggier, with the slight chance spotty storm around toward sunset.

High: 85-90

Wind: SW 8-16.

