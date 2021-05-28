Click here for the Holiday Weekend Forecast

*** WIND ADVISORY is posted for northern Erie and Ashtabula counties through 10 AM Saturday ***

Low pressure continues to lollygag through, with showers or steadier rain continuing into the evening and overnight. It will also become very windy, especially near Lake Erie, with strong gusts to 45-55 mph. The low will be nearby through Saturday, with more windy, raw and chilly weather. Expect some passing showers, too. As drier air slowly arrives, expect slow improvements, with more breaks of sunshine on Sunday. The best day will be Memorial Day on Monday, with high pressure and more sunshine expected.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:58 PM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: 0.71″ / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 3.16″ / Year: 10.92″ / Normal: 15.64″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.0″/Normal: 0.0″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 8:48 PM Daylight: 14 hours 59 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Showers continues, breezy damp and cool.

Low: 45 Erie … 40-45 inland.

Wind: NE 15-30, with gusts in excess of 45-50 near Lake Erie shoreline.

SATURDAY:

Chance of showers, breezy and cool.

High: Near 55

Wind: NE 15-25

SUNDAY:

Mix clouds and some intervals of sunshine, not quite as cool.

High: Near 65

Wind: NE 5-15.

