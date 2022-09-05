Surface low and cold front will hang in the area today, keeping the threat of more on and off showers and some storms, especially this morning. Low will slowly move north tonight into tomorrow, lessening the threat of rain.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.51″ / Year: 26.19″ / Normal: 26.87″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:50 AM / Sunset 7:48 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 58 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and some storms.

High: 73-76

Wind: Var, then NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and humid. Some scattered evening showers, with a chance of showers after midnight

Low: 66 Erie… 60-64 inland.

Wind: NE 5-15

TUESDAY:

Mostly Cloudy with a chance of morning showers

High: Near 75

Wind: NE 5-15

