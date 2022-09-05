Surface low and cold front will hang in the area today, keeping the threat of more on and off showers and some storms, especially this morning. Low will slowly move north tonight into tomorrow, lessening the threat of rain.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.51″ / Year: 26.19″ / Normal: 26.87″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:50 AM / Sunset 7:48 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 58 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and some storms.
High: 73-76
Wind: Var, then NE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and humid. Some scattered evening showers, with a chance of showers after midnight
Low: 66 Erie… 60-64 inland.
Wind: NE 5-15
TUESDAY:
Mostly Cloudy with a chance of morning showers
High: Near 75
Wind: NE 5-15
Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.